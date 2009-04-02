The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for April 2

Keira Knightley's new public service announcement is a dramatic reminder that domestic violence can happen to anyone. In the spot, Keira is thrown to the floor and repeatedly kicked by an assailant. Disturbing, but hopefully effective. (E! Online)

