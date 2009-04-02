The Afternoon Shortlist for April 2
Keira Knightley's new public service announcement is a dramatic reminder that domestic violence can happen to anyone. In the spot, Keira is thrown to the floor and repeatedly kicked by an assailant. Disturbing, but hopefully effective. (E! Online)
Keira Knightley's new public service announcement is a dramatic reminder that domestic violence can happen to anyone. In the spot, Keira is thrown to the floor and repeatedly kicked by an assailant. Disturbing, but hopefully effective. (E! Online)