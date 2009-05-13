The Afternoon Shortlist for May 13
Star Magazine reports that Sean Penn and Natalie Portman are an item and that she "stimulates him in ways no other person has, mentally or professionally." We suspect most of their conversations revolve around veganism and/or capital punishment. HOT! (Star)
Star Magazine reports that Sean Penn and Natalie Portman are an item and that she "stimulates him in ways no other person has, mentally or professionally." We suspect most of their conversations revolve around veganism and/or capital punishment. HOT! (Star)