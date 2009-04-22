The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for April 23

Lindsay Lohan recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed her ongoing love for ex Sam Ronson, as well as her hopes for a reconciliation. She told Ellen, "We'll see what happens." Hopefully it won't involve any window breaking. (OK)

Lindsay Lohan In Focus

