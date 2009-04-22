The Morning Shortlist for April 23
Lindsay Lohan recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed her ongoing love for ex Sam Ronson, as well as her hopes for a reconciliation. She told Ellen, "We'll see what happens." Hopefully it won't involve any window breaking. (OK)
