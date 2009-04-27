The Morning Shortlist for April 28
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trying to prevent their former bodyguard, Mickey Brett, from peddling a tell-all book about his time working for the couple. Imagine if he revealed the long-held secret behind Maddox's funky hairstyles! (Scoop)
