The Shortlist for July 22

By Paige Ferrari

After a year of living under father Jamie Spears' conservatorship, Britney Spears is ready to take back control of her life. TMZ reports that Jamie is expected to ask the court to review his conservatorship and potentially to undo its terms, giving Britney back full control of her life once the Circus tour ends.

