2009 White House Correspondents' Dinner

After just a little over 100 days in office, President Barack Obama invited many of his Hollywood fans back to Washington, D.C. for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. Unlike past presidents, Obama delivered a well-received Jay Leno-esque monologue, packed with one-liners. As one famous guest, Donatella Versace noted, the atmosphere was "cool, younger, relaxed and glamorous." Click through to check out this star-studded evening.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, May 9, 2009 in Washington, D.C.