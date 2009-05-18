Brightest Blondes

Cliches be damned; a great deal of the smartest women in Hollywood (and the world) happen to be blond. And some of them are even naturally so! Let's take a look at some of best golden-tressed smarty-pants starlets.

Claire Danes must be getting smarter over the years seeing as her boyfriends get progressively more attractive. Leaving Yale after only two years of study, Claire must have decided that she's just too successful and smart to be hanging out in that dump. Why slum it when make-out sessions with Steve Martin await you?