What can brown do for you? A lot, if you ask Hollywood's biggest brunette power players. While L.A. may seem awash with blondes, plenty of actresses have risen to the top by ditching the peroxide and flaunting their true colors. Here are a few that have made it to the A-list (and our "best-tressed" list) by keeping it dark.

Anne Hathaway first caught Hollywood's attention in "The Princess Diaries." She then shot to mega-stardom in "The Devil Wears Prada" by playing a mousy fashion magazine assistant who turned out to be anything but.

Through it all, Anne has kept her trademark brown tresses. With an Oscar nomination in the bag at only 26 years old (not to mention a spot on People's 100 Most Beautiful list for 2009), we think Anne just may know what she's doing.