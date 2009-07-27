Celebrities at the 2009 Comic-Con
By Cindy Joung
The hottest ticket in town this weekend was a pass to the 2009 Comic-Con International in San Diego. Stars like Rachel McAdams and Cameron Diaz geeked out with their fans and promoted upcoming projects. Click through to see who else was there.
