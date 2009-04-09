Celebrity Shopping Guide

These days, celebrities gauge their success not by awards or ratings, but by product sales. In case you needed a celeb-endorsed purse, jeans, perfume, alcohol or, um, stripper pole, Wonderwall has got it here for you!

Pants-less wonder Lindsay Lohan is adding hosiery to her successful leggings line . WARNING: Do not use Lindsay's tanning spray right before wearing her hosiery or your tights may quickly deteriorate ... much like your career ... and your soul.