Celebs Gone Viral for March 10

By Dana Flax

No need to stake out the Ivy with a pocket full of flashbulbs to eyeball the stars, for plenty of them can easily be seen buzzin' about the Internetz. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Oh, the Heidi-larity

At least she (physically) can still laugh at herself: In a new, Ron Howard-directed (?) video on Funny or Die, Heidi Montag turns the spoof on herself, poking fun at her numerous plastic surgery procedures. We find it creepy and patently unfunny, so here's to a funny bone reconstruction operation being her next. (FunnyOrDie)