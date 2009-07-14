Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Premiere in New York

By Kara Warner and Saryn Chorney

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" mania descended upon New York City when the cast -- including (young) man of the hour Daniel Radcliffe -- arrived to walk the red carpet at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Thursday, July 9. Fans began camping out the night before, decked out in "Potter"-themed gear, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite Hogwarts stars and Hollywood hotshots in arrivals mode.

We heard a rumor that Radcliffe portrays a different, "under the influence" side of Harry Potter in this film. True?

"He's more happy-go-lucky than normal Harry is," Radcliffe explained. "But [similarly] I can get a bit manic sometimes and I am very hyper. But I have to say that I'm keeping quite calm tonight, very level-headed. I'm quite pleased with myself for that."

OK, enough patting yourself on the back, Radcliffe. We know you guys weren't drinking tea in the back of the limo on the way over to the premiere.