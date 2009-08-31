Jennifer Aniston: Through the Years

By Soo Youn

Ever since the explosive success of "Friends" in the mid-'90s, Jennifer Aniston has reigned in our kingdom of pop culture as America's sweetheart. It's often easy to forget that she has both drama and comedy acting chops, from her early video send-up of a bikini model in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue spoof, to playing a dead-end store clerk in indie gem "The Good Girl," to a vulnerable flower shop proprietor in the upcoming big-budget romance, "Love Happens."

In her latest, Jennifer's character, Eloise, meets a self-help guru and challenges him to take his own advice. But before you settle into your theater seats and watch Jen beguile the haplessly handsome Aaron Eckhart, let's take a walk down this leading lady's career memory lane.