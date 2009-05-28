Ladies in Leather
Calling leather mamas everywhere! Our favorite stars demonstrate that you don't need to be a member of a creepy bike cult to sport a leather jacket with panache. Click through to see our top picks for the starlets who are loveliest in leather (or "pleather", PETA):
Victoria Beckham demonstrates how even years after losing its relevance, one can still be a part of a "Rhythm Nation."
Calling leather mamas everywhere! Our favorite stars demonstrate that you don't need to be a member of a creepy bike cult to sport a leather jacket with panache. Click through to see our top picks for the starlets who are loveliest in leather (or "pleather", PETA):
Victoria Beckham demonstrates how even years after losing its relevance, one can still be a part of a "Rhythm Nation."