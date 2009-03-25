Star Searches of the Week
Archuleta is back on top! The teen idol has young fans flocking to sold-out shows across the country. "I just broke my arm and I wouldn't let anyone sign my cast. I was saving it for David," says a fan. Who else are we madly searching for this week?
Archuleta is back on top! The teen idol has young fans flocking to sold-out shows across the country. "I just broke my arm and I wouldn't let anyone sign my cast. I was saving it for David," says a fan. Who else are we madly searching for this week?