Meet Gen Art Stargazer Winner Rooney Mara

By Jennifer Odell

Go figure: Rooney Mara, who stars in the new remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street," is deathly afraid of being chased. But now that she's won the Wonderwall.com Stargazer Award at the Gen Art Film Festival, she should probably get used to being pursued -- at least by casting directors, if not by Freddy Kruger.

Last night, the 25-year-old sister of actress Kate Mara took home the New York festival's emerging actor award, presented by Wonderwall.com, for her performance in "Tanner Hall," a funny, poignant story about the bond between four friends at boarding school.

RELATED VIDEO: "Tanner Hall" premieres at Gen Art