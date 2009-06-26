Style Profiles: Megan Fox

By Paige Ferrari

American moviegoers probably didn't realize they needed a younger, souped-up model of Angelina Jolie. That was, until Megan Fox burst on the scene, licking her lips, tossing her hair, and leaning over car hoods like some custom-ordered sex bomb from the big catalogue of heterosexual dude fantasies.

Of course, Megan's selection of body-baring outfits has helped boost her profile and cement her reputation as Hollywood's new reigning vixen. In this Style Profile we take a look at some of Megan's greatest fashion hits. You may want to be alone for this.