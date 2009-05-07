Jail Time?

The Morning Shortlist for May 7

Splash News 1 / 7

We hope Kiefer Sutherland really enjoyed the head-butt he allegedly gave fashion designer Jack McCollough. It could cost him. Police are currently investigating and, if Kiefer is slapped with an assault charge, there's a small chance he could face jail time. (E! Online)

Photos: Kiefer Sutherland

Up NextLively in bedroom
Splash News 1 / 7

We hope Kiefer Sutherland really enjoyed the head-butt he allegedly gave fashion designer Jack McCollough. It could cost him. Police are currently investigating and, if Kiefer is slapped with an assault charge, there's a small chance he could face jail time. (E! Online)

Photos: Kiefer Sutherland

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries