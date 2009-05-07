The Morning Shortlist for May 7
We hope Kiefer Sutherland really enjoyed the head-butt he allegedly gave fashion designer Jack McCollough. It could cost him. Police are currently investigating and, if Kiefer is slapped with an assault charge, there's a small chance he could face jail time. (E! Online)
