Trace Adkins arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Up Next

Up Next Movie Night

Trace Adkins arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser