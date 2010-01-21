Vanity Fair showcases up-and-coming starlets

By Brenda Rodriguez

There's a new batch of gorgeous starlets who skipped that "awkward stage" in their young lives and skyrocketed straight to the top of Hollywood's "It" list. And they're talented to boot! Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and more young beauties talk to Vanity Fair in its February issue about their rise.

Disney queen/singer Selena Gomez on a favorite pastime:

"I'm reading The Bad Seed right now. Well, I'm not sure if I should say it. It's about a child who's a murderer."

