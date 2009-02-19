Ten of the Week's Most-Searched Stars
In our round-up of ten of the week's most-searched stars on MSN (as of Wednesday night), Kim Kardashian came in at number 10, probably on account of her beauty (or booty?) at Fashion Week. See who else is top of mind this week in our countdown.
In our round-up of ten of the week's most-searched stars on MSN (as of Wednesday night), Kim Kardashian came in at number 10, probably on account of her beauty (or booty?) at Fashion Week. See who else is top of mind this week in our countdown.