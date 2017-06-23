Aaron Carter headed to the hospital on June 22 after battling exhaustion and body shaming.

The singer performed at the HOT 107.9 concert in Syracuse and fans began blasting him for his thin appearance.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer," he tweeted. Perhaps addressing that same fan, he tweeted, "Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger."

"A grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying," he continued.

He went on to say that he was being bullied online and body shamed.

"They literally won't stop bullying me," he wrote.

In the middle of all of this, he went to the hospital.

"Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong," he wrote.

He later shared images of himself in a wheelchair and in a hospital bed.

Still, he was affected by the negative comments by his fans.

"To those who project negativity, speak cruel words to hurt others. I send you love & forgiveness. Know that All gods children are beautiful, Tall, short thick or thin," he tweeted.