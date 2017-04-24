It took a long time for actress Abigail Breslin to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted when she was younger.

In an poignant Instagram post, she revealed why her rape went unreported. Her message came following a troll's comment to her social media that indicated "reported rapes are the only rapes that count."

She perfectly shut down the hater.

"I did not report my rape. I did not report it because of many reasons," she wrote.

"First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn't want to view myself as a 'victim' so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."

She continued, "Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more."

Finally she added, "Thirdly, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn't want to put them thru that."

The reasoning is all-too-familiar for victims of sexual assault.

The "Scream Queens" actress has often posted about her support of sex assault victims, but earlier this month she revealed that she was raped and indicated that she knew her assailant.

In her recent Instagram post, she said she was diagnosed with PTSD a year and a half ago. Abigail has made a lot of progress, she said, but continues to have nightmares and flashbacks.

"I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it's my best friend tapping me on the shoulder," she said.

"To say that reported rapes are the only rapes that count contributes to the ideology that survivors of unreported rape don't matter. It's unfair, untrue, and unhelpful," she finished. "It's like if you got a black eye from getting punched in the face, but because you didn't call the police, you didn't really get a black eye. Unreported rapes count. Reported rapes count. End of story."