Alison Brie plays a professional wrestler on "Glow," and most pro wrestlers are obsessed with their weight. In real life, nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, stepping on a scale isn't even a part of Alison's mindset.

"I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight. But I say that loosely because I don't own a scale. I haven't weighed myself in years," she told Women's Health for its cover story.

Splash News

The actress talks candidly about her body, saying she's now a huge fan of strength training, although she was initially hesitant, fearing it would make her too bulky.

"I came out of it feeling like a totally different person. It changed everything," she said.

With her newfound strength came newfound confidence in herself, while learning to brush off other people's opinions.

"It's a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think," she said. "Your career will fluctuate; you'll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I'm in control of myself and my body."

On Nov. 15, Brie shared a photo of her Women's Health cover.

"Thank you @womenshealthmag for making me your December cover star and letting me talk about my passion for strength training!," she wrote.

She went on to thank her trainer Jason Walsh, Hilary Duff's ex, for "kicking my butt on the daily and helping me feel strong and powerful."

She added, "Strong is SEXY!! Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Women's Health released a video of Alison's photo shoot, too.

“Perseverance is the key to everything.” Link in bio for more from our amazing December cover star @officialalibrie! ✨ A post shared by Women's Health (@womenshealthmag) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

"I feel much stronger than I ever have," she said. "I remember in my 20s just always being so unhappy with my body. My body was beautiful. Perseverance is the key to everything," she said. "Know your self worth and perpetuate it yourself. You can't count on validation from others."