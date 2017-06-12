Even after all these years, Alison Brie still hasn't forgotten her most uncomfortable audition. Then again, how could she.

The "Glow" actress was auditioning to have a small part in "Entourage" and things didn't go according to plan.

"Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of 'Entourage' that I had to go on in a bikini," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Okay, can you take your top off now?'"

MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

She never appeared on the HBO show.

Auditions are hard enough even fully clothed.

"I've gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them," she said. "And I'd be glad to get them! It's brutal, it just is."

These days, Alison plays a women's wrestler on Netflix's "Glow." And she plays the real life role of a newlywed, having married actor Dave Franco earlier this year.

"Everything's great!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married."

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images North America

Marriage, she said, is "similar to the experience of working on ["Glow,"] in that it's been a very empowering year."

"I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have," she added. "Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'YAAAAHHHH I can take on anything!'"