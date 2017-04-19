Amanda Bynes could be returning to the place that started it all for her, according to a new report.

A story in New York Post's Page Six on April 19, said that Nickelodeon network executives are trying to lure Amanda back to television. There are no details on what type of show they want her to star in, but producers are "trying to reach" her.

Producers want to "work with her again in a positive and healthy way," Page Six's source said. "She has a tremendous amount of talent."

A child star, Amanda was somewhat synonymous with Nickelodeon after landing a role in "All That" when she was just 10 years old. She stayed on that show from 1996-2002. She also went on to star in "The Amanda Show" from 1999 to 2002.

Amanda hasn't been on the big screen since she starred opposite Emma Stone in "Easy A" in 2010.

In 2012, her life took a dramatic and bizarre turn after being arrested for DUI. In 2013, she attempted to start a fire in the driveway of an elderly woman's home. An involuntary psychiatric hold followed that incident. In 2014, she was arrested again for a DUI, her second. She was also caught shoplifting in New York City on Oct. 8. That same year she was enlisted at the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising but got kicked out for odd behavior.

She has since returned to FIDM and, by all indications, is doing well there. Last year, she resurfaced and looked happy and healthy.

Per her possible return to TV, a Nickelodeon rep didn't speak to Page six, but a source said, "We love Amanda, but it's not true."