Amber Rose is being sued by the owners of a famous Los Angeles strip club after she claimed she owned the joint.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Amber was on stage at the All Def Movie Awards and she said, "I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life."

She continued, "Do y'all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya'll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award."

That comment could land Amber in court and may deplete her bank account of a lot of singles.

TMZ obtained a lawsuit filed by the owners of Ace of Diamonds, who said she's not an owner at all and hasn't put any money toward purchasing the place.

SKWS Enterprises, who actually does own the strip club, said her comments are "unequivocally false" and they haven't sold to anyone.

Amber is being sued for slander and SKWS says it wants $1 million.

Interestingly, E! News chatted Jason Robertson, reportedly the co-owner and operator of Ace of Diamonds, and he said that he and Amber became partners and that she owns 60 percent of the business.

"Her role is the boss lady," he said.

"She is bringing in these dancers and these women and hostesses are having women's rights more than what they had before," he said. "It's not going to be them treated like pieces of meat. She's brought in more of a structure where you have to respect what they're doing. With that, I can't say no to that. She understands it. She comes from it. She understands women more than anybody, I believe. She stands up for women more than anybody, I believe and she has overwhelming power over the whole situation."