It's a girl for Amber Tamblyn!

The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star welcomed a baby girl with husband David Cross, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

"David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale," she captioned a video of Dauphinoise's foot peaking out of a pink blanket.

It's the first child for both Amber and her husband.

In October the 33-year-old wrote an essay for Glamour magazine revealing her baby news in October 2016.

"I've been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one," she wrote. "I am very lucky to be surrounded by strong mothers, from my own mom to some of my best friends—those who are raising young women to accept themselves and those who are raising young men to accept women."

She continued, "Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into."

Amber and her 52-year-old comedian hubby have been married since 2012.