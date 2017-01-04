What we have here is failure to communicate! Amy Duggar King and her husband of a little more than a year are in need of counseling, she admits, saying that they need to understand each other better.

Amy and her hubby, Dillon King, appear on this season's "Marriage Boot Camp."

"It was about Dillon's tone. His tone drives me completely crazy sometimes, like absolutely insane," she told Life & Style. "He'll say, like, 'Pick up the trash,' instead of, 'Hey babe, can you pick up the trash or something?' It's the smallest things that can be an issue because of the way he talks to me."

It's not all Dillon's fault, though. Amy, who's been dubbed the "rebel Duggar," knows she's not perfect.

"Sometimes I just freak out instead of talking," she said.

The couple married in September of 2015 in front of family and friends in Arkansas.

In December, they told People magazine that they wanted to go on the therapy-based reality show to grow together, learn from their mistakes and communicate better.

"We know it's kind of more of a wild show than we have ever been on, but we just decided it might be a really good opportunity to work out some of our kinks and grow our relationship," she said. "They put you in this house and while you are working on your relationship, there's going to be flair ups. There were a couple of times that were really intense and there were tears. I experienced every emotion I could while I was there."

Many eyebrows were raised when a teaser of the show was released in which Amy referred to a man abusing her. Many assumed she was referring to Dillon, but she quickly took to social media to clear her husband's name.

"The story I was describing in the Marriage Bootcamp teaser does not involve Dillon in any way. #Ilovemyhusband," she wrote.

In a separate chat with People, Amy did acknowledge that the culprit was a family member.

"I can't say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them," she said. "It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger. So, it was a family member. I love the person very much and we're better now. But I did need to heal from that."