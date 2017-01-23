It smells like an Angelina Jolie comeback.

Since her split with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has maintained a low profile, but the "Maleficent" star has scored a new gig.

It was announced on Monday, Jan. 23 that Angie is the face of Guerlain Parfumeur's new fragrance for women. The beauty house actually called her the "new icon" of the company in an Instagram post.

Stay tuned! #MonGuerlain A photo posted by Guerlain (@guerlain) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:01am PST

A follow up post to social media said, "Guerlain Parfumeur, the French beauty brand since 1828, is honored to announce that Angelina Jolie is the icon of its new fragrance for women. #MonGuerlain."

The caption ran alongside a dark silhouette of the actress-turned-professor.

Guerlain Parfumeur, the French beauty brand since 1828, is honored to announce that Angelina Jolie is the icon of its new fragrance for women. #MonGuerlain A photo posted by Guerlain (@guerlain) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:07am PST

According to a press release, the French brand tugs on Angelina's heart strings as it was her late mother's favorite perfumes.

"We create perfumes for the women we admire," Jacques Guerlain said in a press release.

The idea behind the fragrance was to "create a fragrance expressing the idea of the 'notes of a woman," the press release said, adding that Angelina was the inspiration.

The partnership between Angelina and Guerlain was agreed upon in Cambodia in December 2015, where she was directing her film "First They Killed My Father."

Her salary has not been disclosed, but she has indicated that she will donate it all to charity.

With this partnership, Angelina's 2017 seems to be going considerably better than her 2016, one that saw her involved in a tumultuous divorce and custody battle with her ex. In early January, it was announced that their legal proceedings would be done in private, rather than hashed out in the media.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a statement said at the time. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."