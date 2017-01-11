Two is better than one! Angelina Jolie, who already has one Malibu, Calif., luxury home, has rented a second palatial home just down a road.

Us Weekly said the new rental is secluded and goes for $35,000 a month! The 5,097-square-foot second home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a pool, tennis court, guest house and private beach, Us says, adding that it's only a mile from the current home that she rents, which is 4,400 square feet.

"The kids go back and forth between the two houses, and she also has nannies and staff that stay at both," a source told the mag. "The kids have been utilizing the pools at both houses when the weather is nice, and the second house has a tennis court where they can skateboard and play ball. Angelina spends most of her time at the first house, but she likes to have options and be able to move everyone around."

Just prior to her split with Brad Pitt, she rented a five-bedroom home that includes a media room, in-home theater and guest home with a gym. The two homes offer plenty of room for Brad and Angie's kids -- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

The parents have been feuding over custody of the children since they split in September 2016, and the tension has often played out in the media. Those days are apparently over.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the two released a joint statement stating that they will handle their divorce privately and will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."