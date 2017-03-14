Anne Hathaway is a strong, independent woman, but she still needs her man.

While speaking in Elle magazine's Women in Washington April 2017 issue, the actress gushed about her husband, Adam Shulman.

"He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably," she said of her husband of 4-and-a-half years. "I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me."

Anne and Adam share 1-year-old son Jonathan, who the "Ocean's Eight" star only recently shared a photo of publicly. Recently, she said that her son inspired her to become a U.N. Ambassador for paid parental leave.

"I can't believe we don't already have it," she said. "When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, Mommy guilt is invented nonsense. We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."

Anne also took the opportunity to speak about inequality in Hollywood.

"[It's] not a place of equality. I don't say that with anger or judgment; it's a statistical fact. And even though I've been in some female-centric films, I've never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios," she told Elle.

"It's not better or worse, or right or wrong. But there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common … it's probably easy for men to take that for granted. Just being on a set where I'm the one who possesses that ease is really something. It's a nice alternative narrative."