Antonio Banderas is a changed man... Or at least he looks that way.

Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com

The actor was photographed in Spain this week with a completely shaved head. Gone are his once majestic long locks. Gone is the short hair that he's had for several years.

Lagencia Grosby / BACKGRID

It's believed that Antonio's new hairstyle is for a role in an episode of "Genius." On the National Geographic anthology series, Antonio portrays artist Pablo Picasso, who was also bald.

In the newly-snapped images, the actor donned a blue collared shirt and blue shorts. His physically fit body could still be noticed through his modest outfit.

Antonio has been known to lop off his locks in the past, too. In 2013, he shaved his head to play Chilean miner "Super Mario" for the film "The 33."

Lagencia Grosby / BACKGRID

We'll say this about Antonio, he is committed to his roles!