Anwar Hadid is dating 'Transformers' actress Nicola Peltz: Report
Another Hadid model is off the market! Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella's younger brother, is now dating "Transformers" actress, 22-year-old Nicola Peltz, according to a new report.
E! News said the two have been together for several weeks.
"They are dating," a source told the website. "It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."
Earlier this week, the two were photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills. Just last week, the actress shared an image of her sitting on his lap.
"Taken by the queen," she captioned the pic taken by photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
A few weeks earlier, she shared a group image that included 17-year-old Anwar, as well as their shared friend Sofia Richie.
He also sat right next to her at her 22nd birthday celebration -- videos show her sitting on his lap.
The two know all about the spotlight. Anwar, of course, has two sisters who grace the cover of magazines on a regular basis, and his mother was formerly on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Nicola, aside from being an actress and model, was once linked to Justin Bieber. Over the summer, The Biebs was reported to have had a "crush" on her.