Another Hadid model is off the market! Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella's younger brother, is now dating "Transformers" actress, 22-year-old Nicola Peltz, according to a new report.

E! News said the two have been together for several weeks.

"They are dating," a source told the website. "It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

18/01/17: Nicola and Anwar out and about in West Hollywood. #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz 📸 (@nicolapnews) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Earlier this week, the two were photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills. Just last week, the actress shared an image of her sitting on his lap.

taken by the queen @ellenvonunwerth A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

"Taken by the queen," she captioned the pic taken by photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

A few weeks earlier, she shared a group image that included 17-year-old Anwar, as well as their shared friend Sofia Richie.

we all have wangovers A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

He also sat right next to her at her 22nd birthday celebration -- videos show her sitting on his lap.

🌹🌹🌹 #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A video posted by Nicola Anne Peltz 📸 (@nicolapnews) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

The two know all about the spotlight. Anwar, of course, has two sisters who grace the cover of magazines on a regular basis, and his mother was formerly on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Nicola, aside from being an actress and model, was once linked to Justin Bieber. Over the summer, The Biebs was reported to have had a "crush" on her.