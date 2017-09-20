It appears Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz have reconciled after he posted an Instagram this week hinting that he and his actress ex-girlfriend are back together.

David and Victoria Beckham's son split from the "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" star a year ago, but it appears they couldn't stay away from each other.

This week the Parsons School of Design freshman posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of himself watching a movie on the couch. He captioned the photo, "These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl." Then it case it wasn't clear who "my girl" is, he tagged Chloe's leg in the picture.

The 20-year-old commented on the Brit's photo with a heart and wilted rose emoji, so it seems like she misses him just as much as he misses her.

This isn't the first time there has been speculation that the couple are back together. They have been spotted together in New York City and she's commented on his previous Instagrams with a heart emoji.

While the off-again, on-again couple never spoke out about why they split, Chloe has previously touched upon what's drawn her to Brooklyn, now 18.

"My boyfriend is a huge support. I mean, don't get me wrong, I don't need a man for anything, but when I'm feeling bad about myself, he's like, 'Stop. Look at what you say in interviews. Look at what you stand for. Listen to your own words, because you're as beautiful as you say you are! All young women are more beautiful than they think, you know. And I like you more in sweatpants than I do when you're on a red carpet,'" she told Elle.com last summer. "And it's nice to have a young man who's 17 years old be able to look at a woman that way. I think it means we're on the right track."