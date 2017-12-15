Comedian Artie Lange pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in a New Jersey court, and he's now headed to rehab via a private jet.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

According to The Blast, Artie was in possession of 81 small bags of heroin when he was arrested earlier this year on drug charges. He was then arrested earlier this week after skipping out on a court date for those drug charges.

Artie's guilty plea was actually part of a deal struck with prosectors -- in exchange for the guilty plea for heroin, they dropped charges of cocaine possession.

In the hearing, Artie said he would voluntarily enter rehab, although that was not a condition of the plea deal.

Invision/AP

TMZ reported that once the comedian is released from jail, he'll get on a private jet and head to an undisclosed location for in-patient rehab. The website said Artie's private jet is being paid for by two comedian friends who are fearful that Artie will die without help.

The comedian is scheduled to be sentenced February 23.

The troubled funnyman was arrested on Dec. 12 at his home following his missed court date. The arrest, though, came after he tweeted out a bizarre photo of himself looking disheveled with an injured nose.

"Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain't the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing," he wrote. He later apologized for the tweet. "Everything isn't funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me," he later tweeted. "I'm so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I'm fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet?"