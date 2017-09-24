Audrina Patridge wants fans to know she and daughter Kirra are doing okay since she filed for divorce.

On Sept. 23 -- five days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against BMX athlete Corey Bohan and three days after she filed to end their 10-month marriage -- the former reality star and swimsuit designer posted a hopeful message on Instagram featuring their daughter Kirra, 15 months.

"Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!....," Audrina captioned an Instagram video of her little girl dancing around in front of a mirror. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo."

The "The Hills" alum, 32, also added a note about Kirra's adorable yellow sundress: "Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever," she noted.

After the divorce news broke, TMZ cited court documents detailing the emotional and physical abuse Audrina has claimed she's suffered at Corey's hands.

There was a Sept. 6 incident, TMZ reported, in which Audrina claimed Corey, who was home watching their daughter, began calling her names and harassing her as soon as she returned home. It was so troubling that she started recording him. At one point he allegedly told her, "Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce." He then grabbed her phone and deleted the video, she said.

The reality TV star detailed another incident that occurred not long after. Audrina said she was on a panel at a beauty event and Corey showed up, followed her to the stage and began demanding to know where their daughter was. "I was shaking at this point," she said, though didn't indicate if things got physical.

The Blast also cited documents in which Audrina says Corey shoved her while she was holding Kirra and threatened suicide. She's also worried Corey, 35, an Australian citizen, will abduct Kirra and take her to his native country without her consent.

She's also filed to modify her original case, People reported. The same day she filed for divorce, she asked the court to get Corey to move out of their family home, which she owns. "On Sept. 18, this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that [Corey] stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc. However the court did not grant an order [mandating that he] move out of my real property." (She bought the place before they wed in November 2016.)

"I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6] and have been staying with my parents because of [Corey's] abusive behavior," she continued in her request. "[Corey] is holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage, knowing he has no claim whatsoever to this property."

Corey has denied Audrina's claims that he installed cameras to conduct surveillance on her and in a filing of his own, according to People, said she "is ignoring the fact that the temporary restraining order is a stay-away from her current home, which is at her parent's home, not the family residence."

The Blast obtained a copy of the former couple's ironclad prenup. The document makes it clear who gets what in the case of a split. Corey gets the money in his personal bank account and his home in Australia. Audrina basically keeps everything else, including her "The Hills" money, their Irvine, California, home, which is valued at $1.8 million, her production company, which is worth $1 million, a $7 million insurance policy, her personal bank account funds and more.

Audrina and Corey also agreed that neither would ever have to pay the other spousal support, which is good news for her, as her listed annual income is $100,000, while his is $60,000.