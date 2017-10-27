Audrina Patridge's estranged husband Corey Bohan wants money and is demanding that she pay him spousal support.

In addition to the money, the professional BMX biker wants joint legal and physical custody of their 16-month-old daughter Kirra, a change from what he agreed to just a few weeks ago. E! news cited court documents on Oct. 27 that show Corey wants his attorney's fees to be paid by his ex, too.

Less than a year after tying the knot, Audrina filed for divorce from Corey in September, claiming he was physically and emotionally abusive.

The reality TV star was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband on Sept. 18. In court documents, Audrina claimed Corey called her mean-spirited names and even once pushed her while she was holding Kirra. She also claimed he's suicidal and she's worried he could abduct their baby, saying he "might obtain a passport to her and take her to Australia without my consent."

Corey has denied any abuse occurred.

On Sept. 25, TMZ reported that Orange County, California, authorities decided there isn't enough evidence to pursue a prosecution of the BMX pro, who was photographed meeting Audrina in a public place one day earlier for a custody exchange.

Their fights haven't just been over their daughter or finances. For a while after their vitriolic split, Corey lived in he and Audrina's family home, but a judge told him he had to leave, as the home was solely under her name. She agreed to pay $35,000 to help with the move.

"Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with," a source told E!. "She's happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in Orange County because she's surrounded and supported by her friends and family."

Corey's newest request to see Kirra more comes just two weeks after he and Audrina agreed upon a custody arrangement.