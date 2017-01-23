An Australian actor died after being fatally shot in the chest while filming a music video for a hip-hop group.

Johann Ofner, a stuntman and fitness model, was filming a video for hip hop trio Bliss n Eso when he was shot and pronounced dead on site in Brisbane, Australia.

Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out, am2pm! #grindmode #2k17 A photo posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:05am PST

Local police said that the exact cause of death was still not determined and that multiple firearms had been used during filming.

Inspector Tom Armitt said, "During the filming of that scene several firearms were used and as a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from those injuries. We do not know specifically how these injuries occurred at this point in time and that'll be the subject of our investigation."

According to local news, Johann was slated to appear as a contestant on "Australian Ninja Warrior."

My Sunday Meditation 🙇🏾 A photo posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:31am PDT

Bliss n Eso said in a statement, "The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today."

The group was reportedly not on site when the death occurred.

Grip strength! One of my goals this year is to complete a 5minute hang without letting go! ✊🏾 It doesn't seem long but woooh it feels like a lifetime after only a minute! 😅 A photo posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

The venue, The Brooklyn Standard, said none of its employees were there at the time, but announced that venue would remain closed out of respect for the family.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set," the Australian actors union said.

Absolutely blown away with the challenges and journey I've been through this week can't wait to tell you guys!! 😬✌🏾️ #finals #stage2 #allthewayup A photo posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

Less than 24 hours prior to his death, Johann shared a campaign video he did for Youfoodz.

Summer sunrises! 😍 What an amazing morning working with @katigarnett & @jaencollective on @youfoodz New Year New You latest Summer campaign! A video posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Model Kati Garnett also shared a statement afterward, sharing a risqué photo of the two of them.

"Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she wrote. "I don't know what I'm going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever."