"Bachelor in Paradise" may be back on... but not without some major changes!

As former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants gear up to head to paradise, including fan favorites like Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton, TMZ reports that producers are implementing some "new procedures" this time around, particularly involving both legal and illegal drugs.

The contestants will reportedly have to hand over all drugs, including prescriptions that are not prescribed in their name, upon arriving in Mexico to start filming.

According to an email obtained by the outlet, producers told contestants the following: "Upon your arrival, your bags will be inventoried specifically for any over the counter and prescription drugs that are not prescribed to you. Any prescription/illegal drugs will be confiscated."

There is even a stipulation on over the counter drugs and ones that actually are prescribed to contestants, noting, "All drugs, over the counter and prescribed, must be submitted to the Nurse to keep and dispense accordingly for your stay in Mexico."

Though it's easy to jump to conclusions that this big change is directly related to the recent scandal with DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, TMZ's sources maintain that it's not related.

Instead, those same sources claim these new rules were put in place for producers to keep better control on the contestants' activities.

DeMario was reportedly asked to join the cast, but declined in light of the recent scandal that left him under suspicion of sexual assault until it was recently revealed no misconduct occurred.

Corinne was not invited back, and will reportedly never return to any "Bachelor" franchise. Lacey Mark, Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, Taylor Nolan, Nick Benvenutti and Vinny Ventiera are among the other former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" hopefuls scheduled to be competing this season.