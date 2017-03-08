With you accept this bottle? "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alums Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are expecting their first child together.

Jade revealed the news to In Touch on March 8 while saying she's considering giving birth in water.

"If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth," she said, "but Tanner's a little concerned."

Currently, Tanner is hoping to come to an agreement with his wife about other things, as well.

"I'll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!" he said. Jade's response: "He works a lot, so I'll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I'm naturally nurturing, and I just can't wait to have our baby."

The child is due on Sept. 14.

"Jade cried a little bit. I was just really excited," Tanner said.

The couple married on January 24, 2016 and began speaking about kids fairly quickly.

"We're building a house," Tanner told Us Weekly after the wedding. "We'll have to start filing it up after that."

In January Jade, a former Playboy model, echoed her husband's thoughts.

"We definitely have babies on the mind," the former Playboy model told Us. "We're building a house, and it's got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I'm ready. I would love a baby in 2017."

Tanner and Jade met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015 and got engaged three weeks later. The romance was rocky, but the duo said they got back "on the same page."

The couple played a minor part in Nick Viall's current season of "The Bachelor." Contestant Liz Sandoz hit it off with Nick at the couple's wedding, and then went on to participate on the ABC show to see if it developed into something more. Unfortunately there ended up being no love connection, and Liz was eliminated during the second week.