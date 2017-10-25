Ben Affleck is looking for a new not-so-humble abode.

TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that the actor and his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, were looking all over Los Angeles' west side this week looking at very ritzy homes. Whether Ben's lady love plans to move in with him remains to be seen.

XactpiX/Splash News

The report said that Ben looked at one home in the Santa Monica mountains that has a listed price of $18.5 million. He and Lindsay stayed in that home for over an hour, and Lindsay was seen holding an informative sheet about the home.

Ben and Lindsay also looked at $12 million homes in the Pacific Palisades and Brentwood areas of town.

The duo also looked at a home that's under construction.

Splash News

The house-hunting news came amid a report by In Touch that claimed Ben's close friends and family are urging him to go to inpatient rehab for his much-chronicled substance abuse issues, but he's refusing. He is currently involved in an outpatient program.

His family and friends "want him to get serious treatment," a source said.

He knows his loved ones "are taking this very seriously," another source told the mag. "He's trying to figure out what treatment works for him."

That pal added that Ben really needs to seriously think about inpatient rehab. "Until then," the pal said, "he will never be able to live a sober life."