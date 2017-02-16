Actress and socialite Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital and desperately needs a kidney transplant, according to a new report.

TMZ said on Thursday, Feb. 16 that Bijou suffered a blood infection on Wednesday and was taken to a Santa Barbara, Calif., hospital. The report claims she had been sick and her fever spiked, which sent her to the emergency room.

Her husband of over five years, Danny Masterson, was by her side at the hospital.

Bijou is in the stable condition in the hospital, but "she will need a kidney transplant," TMZ says.

Bijou has appeared in hundreds of magazines, including Playboy, Vogue, Maxim and Nylon. She's appeared in many TV shows and films, including "Almost Famous."

She and Danny have a 3-year-old daughter together, Fianna Frances Masterson.

Bijou is intensely private, but was thrust into the spotlight after her sister Mackenzie Phillips claimed to have slept with their father.

"When I was 13, Mackenzie told me that she had a consensual sexual relationship with our father. This news was confusing and scary, as I lived alone with my father since I was 3, I didn't know what to believe and it didn't help that shortly there after Mackenzie told me it didn't happen," she said in a statement.

"I understand Mackenzie's need to come clean with a history she feels will help others," she continued, "but it's devastating to have the world watch as we try and mend broken fences, especially when the man in question isn't here to defend himself."