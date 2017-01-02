On Jan. 2, Billie Lourd, 24, took to Instagram to share an emotional note after the passing of both her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, just one day apart last week.

The "Scream Queens" star -- the third generation of Hollywood actresses in the family -- took the time to thank those that have supported her following the sudden losses.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Her mother Carrie passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on Dec. 27, from complications after having a heart attack while aboard a flight from London four days prior. The "Star Wars" actress was just 60 years old at the time of her death.

Billie's grandmother Debbie had a stroke just one day later, while planning her daughter Carrie's funeral. The iconic "Singin' In the Rain" star was 84 years old.

On Dec. 30, her son Todd Fisher sat down with Elizabeth Vargas on ABC's "20/20" to describe the last conversation he had with Debbie moments before her sudden passing.

"She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London. She expressed how much she loved my sister," he explained. "She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out. Within 30 minutes, she technically was gone."

Billie is Carrie's only child, from a relationship with Bryan Lourd in the '90s.