The "Piano Man" is going to be singing lullabies again soon. Billy Joel is set to become a father for the third time at the age of 68.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

During a chat with Belfast Telegraph, the singer revealed he and his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, 35, are expecting a child.

The topic came up while he was discussing he and Alexis' 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose.

"This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night," he said. "I hope the next one will."

The "Uptown Girl" singer said the child is due next month.

Speaking of the lovable tot Della, he said, "I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin. And she's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh."

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Billy has a older daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, as well.

Billy and Alexis married in 2015 after six years of dating.