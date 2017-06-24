Blac Chyna was involved in a potentially scary car accident on June 24 in Studio City, California.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM that morning, and resulted in the star being checked out by paramedics, according to TMZ.

The individual who rear-ended Blac Chyna's white Rolls-Royce was later detained for a possible DUI, though there's no news if they were confirmed to be driving under the influence.

The outlet reported that immediately after the car accident Blac Chyna was placed in an ambulance and cared for by paramedics for around 45 minutes, before eventually getting the all clear.

Once paramedics determined she was fine, another car then came to pick her up. There's no word on who was driving that vehicle.

Blac Chyna has remained quiet on social media since the incident occurred.

It's not the reality star's first time being involved in car drama. Back in 2015 she allowed a friend, another reality star named Paige Addison from the show "Boss Nails," to drive her white BMW, and Paige subsequently got involved in a pretty serious accident and fled the scene.

At the time rumors swirled that Blac Chyna actually was behind the wheel, as witnesses claimed two African-American women in mini skirts ran from the BMW after smashing it into an Audi SUV. Chyna was eventually able to clear her name once Paige admitted she had been the one driving at the time of the accident.