Blac Chyna has filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family, claiming that they submarined her reality show, costing her millions.

The E! network, which carried her show "Rob & Chyna," immediately fought back against her claims.

In her lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Chyna alleges that the reality TV family interfered so badly with the production of the reality show that E! canceled it. She said both she and her ex, Rob Kardashian, and the production company were onboard for a second season.

Chyna, who's no friend of the family, said the Kardashians used their "power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season." Multiple reports said the couple split after the first season, so the second season was essentially over before it started, as the show dealt with their relationship.

TMZ, though, spoke to sources at E! who point the finger at Chyna as being the main reason for the show's end. "She refused to be in the same room as Rob ... so there would be no plausible way to shoot another season," the site said, adding that E! felt that the show's ratings left a lot to be desired.

Chyna is far from ending her war with the family, too. She's also suing over an alleged incident in which she claims Rob abused her. She says Rob grabbed her phone and knocked her to the ground. She said she ended up calling a friend for help.

She also submitted text messages in which she claims proves Rob is suicidal -- the texts included a picture of what she says is Rob's hand with pills.

Rob, of course, has previously alleged that Chyna abused him.