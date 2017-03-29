Blac Chyna, 28, took to snapchat early on Wednesday, March 29, to rip her rapper ex Tyga, 27, for not paying child support for their 4-year-old son King Cairo.

"It's funny now to me," she started off by writing a series of statements in continuous posts. "But when Tyga and side [expletive] kicked me out !!! And they wanted to see me fail ! lol ... And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!"

She pleaded with him to stop "running to ur money" and talking about her business regarding their son.

The Lashed boutique owner went on to say that she bets she has more money than her ex now, and even provoked him to get the Kardashians involved.

Tyga is currently dating Kylie Jenner, 19, while Chyna just welcomed daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian 4 months ago.

"So go tell Kylie, and Rob! About our son account," she wrote. "Cause that's the only reason I'm contacting! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!"

She finished off the angry rant by simply calling the "Rack City" rapper a b----. And, posting the address to her store in Los Angeles ...