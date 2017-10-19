Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is not a fan of Wendy Williams.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images North America

Toni filed a hand-written lawsuit earlier this month against Wendy and her show producers, claiming they have defamed, slandered, and harassed her, according to a report on The Blast. She wants $1 million to make up for the fact that Wendy has called her a "gold-digging stripper."

According to the documents obtained by the outlet, Toni says Wendy repeatedly used her show, "The Wendy Williams Show," to spread a "great deal of hate by saying these nasty irrational despicable things."

One particular incident that irked Toni was a conversation between Wendy and her guest, Whitney Cummings, who said, "gold digging keeps you young" about Toni (Wendy enthusiastically agreed).

@shalanajh / Instagram

Toni says she is not able to eat or sleep and her relationship is suffering because of the harassment by Wendy and the subsequent stress she feels because of it. The stress has also made her unable to do her job as an Uber/Lyft driver she says. Additionally, it's affected her medically, as she says she is "highly depressed" and her "blood pressure [is] up." She says she was hospitalized in December because of the stress.

Toni claims to have tried to ask Wendy to stop discussing her on her show, but her attempts to contact her via social media have been unsuccessful.

"I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life. I am a humanitarian!!!" she writes.