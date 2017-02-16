Blake Shelton can roll with the ups and downs of life, but he chooses to avoid them in a literal sense -- and that was nearly a deal breaker for his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon and recalling a visit to Disneyland (Blake's first ever visit by the way), Gwen said her country beau won't ride roller coasters.

"He won't do the roller coasters," she said. "That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Gwen defended her man's choice to avoid thrill rides.

"He doesn't fit in anything," Stefani said, referring to his 6-foot, 5-inch frame. "We did go on the Matterhorn, he did one, but he barely fit inside the little thing."

Amusement parks aren't really his thing, she said, nor are crowds.

"I know that for me, I just go anywhere, and I know I'm gonna get hounded for pictures or whatever," Gwen said. "He's in the woods most of the time but, yeah, we went [to Disneyland.] It was crazy. It was, like, a billion people there."

Blake could live just fine without public outings.

"Of course, everybody recognizes him wherever he goes, but we walked into [a] sushi restaurant and literally the entire restaurant stood up and was like, 'Blake!,' Gwen said. "I felt so bad. He really is a country boy. He does not like going out."

She said her man, who she began dating in late 2015, is a bit of a homebody.

"I think he's quite miserable when he's not in the woods or, like, somewhere in camo," she joked. "He really likes to be camouflaged."